1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Avondale neighborhood

Arizona's Family learned that a man died after he and a second person were shot in an Avondale neighborhood early Saturday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:43 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died early Saturday morning after a shooting in an Avondale neighborhood. Around 4 a.m., officers were called to the neighborhood west of 107th Avenue and south of Buckeye Road, where they found the man shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

During their initial investigation, officers learned that another man, who was connected to the shooting, was taken to a hospital before they arrived on the scene. An Avondale spokesperson said he is in stable condition. Information on the shooting is scarce, but detectives are working to identify a suspect.

