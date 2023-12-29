On Your Side tips for smart money tips when planning a wedding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Facing tough financial decisions during the wedding planning process is not uncommon. A recent study by NerdWallet says that 70% of engaged Americans say they’ve faced money challenges as they’ve mapped out their special day. And on top of that, about half of engaged Americans don’t agree with their partner on financial goals.

Communication with your partner is an important element is success, according to personal finance expert Kim Palmer with NerdWallet. “The key to avoiding all that strain is really first of all, to get on the same page with your partner.”

Palmer says to go over all the options. “make sure you talk through your priorities, because there are so many ways to cut back on spending during the wedding planning process,” she explained. “You might decide to prioritize the food part or the flowers and cut back on something that isn’t as important to you.”

Palmer says it’s also important to create a wedding budget and figure out how much you really have to spend. Couples need to prioritize their spending. Don’t overlook considerate gifts from family and friends, Palmer reminds. “You might have generous family members that have said they want to contribute, too, which is always very helpful,” she said.

And don’t rake up debt without careful consideration. “Be careful of using a credit card and taking on extra debt to pay for your wedding because, in that case, then you’re carrying high-interest debt into your marriage, and that can just cause some financial stress early on as you’re just starting out,” Palmer said.

There are a lot of really helpful online budgeting tools for weddings. Zola has a free one online here.

