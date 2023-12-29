Weather changes on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s another chilly start with Valley temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning. Despite the cold morning, we’ll warm a little more this afternoon than previous days this week, climbing to the low 70s. Look for clear skies this morning with cloud covering increasing by the afternoon hours. Winds should stay light today.

A ridge of high pressure over our region brings afternoon highs back into the low 70s again for Saturday under partly cloudy skies. An unsettled weather pattern arrives late Saturday and continues into next week.

The first of three storm systems is expected to push through the state Saturday night into early Sunday. A few light showers are possible mainly overnight, and temperatures will drop to the mid 60s for highs on Sunday. New Year’s Eve looks dry across Arizona and we’ll be near 50 degrees around midnight.

Another weak weather system arrives Monday. This one brings a slight chance of rain Monday and Monday night. Rainfall amounts should be fairly light.

A third and slightly more powerful storm looks to move in late Wednesday into Thursday. This storm will bring more widespread rain, colder temperatures and a better chance at high country snow above 5500 feet. Impacts could last into Friday. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer and the details of the storm become more clear.

