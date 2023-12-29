Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Tourist falls to her death while taking photos with husband atop cliff; state police investigating

FILE - State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim to transport her to an...
FILE - State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim to transport her to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By TMX staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:06 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (TMX) - New York State Police are investigating after a woman fell to her death while taking photos with her husband at the top of a cliff in Minnewaska State Park.

Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar, 39, and her husband Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, 41, were visiting from Singapore and hiking on Beacon Hill Trail in Minnewaska State Park in Rochester on Friday when they stopped to take photos on the edge of a cliff, police said in a statement this week.

Binte MD Akbar “lost her footing” and fell some 70 feet off the cliff. Her husband called 911.

State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim, while park police, park operations staff, forest rangers and EMT personnel also responded to the scene. Binte MD Akbar was transported to Ellenville Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

State police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
Good luck, lotto players!
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, as smoke rises following an...
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the center
Beachgoers watch as turbulent surf pounds the coast at Manhattan Beach on Thursday, Dec. 28,...
Huge surf pounds West Coast and Hawaii, flooding some low-lying areas
Check out what this monster wave did as it crashed Thursday. (Source: Ventura PD and the City...
Huge wave wipes out people, vehicles in Ventura, California
Huge waves bring flooding and rip currents, too. (Source: CNN/KION/KPIX/KGO/VENTURA PD AND THE...
Monster waves hit California