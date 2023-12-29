Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Therapy donkey helping residents at senior living center

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Tip-toe, also known as Tippy, is a 2-year-old therapy donkey making rounds at a Minnesota senior center.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You’ve heard of therapy dogs, but what about a therapy donkey? Tip-toe, also known as Tippy, is a 2-year-old therapy donkey making rounds at a Minnesota senior center.

However, things weren’t always smooth sailing for Tippy. He had a rough start in life when his mom stomped on him when he was a baby, sending him to the ICU. But now, Tippy is helping bring a smile to the faces of patients with memory issues at the center.

“We got tears, we had people talking that didn’t talk for a long time. Giving them that opportunity to see an animal like this come to where they live in our community,” said Diana Yeager with New Perspective Senior Living.

When Tippy’s time is up being a therapy donkey, he will become a seeing-eye donkey for a blind horse that lives in the same stable as him. A donkey’s work is never done!

We love hearing about Something Good. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
Good luck, lotto players!
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart

Latest News

Tip-toe, also known as Tippy, is a 2-year-old therapy donkey making rounds at a Minnesota...
Therapy donkey helping senior citizen residents
It takes hours to set up stunning displays with over 50 classic glow molds and thousands of...
Neighbors Pay It Forward to Phoenix woman who hosts holiday tradition
Nonprofit helps former inmates overcome obstacles by teaching them how to become chefs.
Helping former inmates become chefs
Jordan is a chef in charge of catering a three-course menu that could rival some popular Bay...
Nonprofit helping former inmates become chefs