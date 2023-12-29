Therapy donkey helping residents at senior living center

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You’ve heard of therapy dogs, but what about a therapy donkey? Tip-toe, also known as Tippy, is a 2-year-old therapy donkey making rounds at a Minnesota senior center.

However, things weren’t always smooth sailing for Tippy. He had a rough start in life when his mom stomped on him when he was a baby, sending him to the ICU. But now, Tippy is helping bring a smile to the faces of patients with memory issues at the center.

“We got tears, we had people talking that didn’t talk for a long time. Giving them that opportunity to see an animal like this come to where they live in our community,” said Diana Yeager with New Perspective Senior Living.

When Tippy’s time is up being a therapy donkey, he will become a seeing-eye donkey for a blind horse that lives in the same stable as him. A donkey’s work is never done!

