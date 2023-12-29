Tempe jiu-jitsu students save man’s life during training

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Thursday night’s class at Soul Fighters gym in Tempe was nothing out of the ordinary. The jiu-jitsu session was just wrapping up, and members were working on their sparring technique when one of them dropped to his knees. That isn’t out of the ordinary as many times, athletes simply pass out.

“It was pretty quick and evident that was not the case,” said Joseph Mueller, another member.

It turns out the man was going into cardiac arrest. Fortunately for him, Mueller is a mobile nurse anesthesiologist who always carries an automated external defibrillator (AED) with him.

“Thankfully, there were a few teammates that were able to jump in and continue compressions until I could get my AED,” said Mueller. While he ran out, he said the others were instrumental. “I kept composed. Martial arts helps with that. I understood I needed to take action, and I could not freak out,” said Soul Fighters owner Augusto Mendes.

Mendes said the patient is a longtime member and a black belt. Seeing him down was terrifying. But after Mueller administered the shock, he was coherent by the time EMS arrived.

Mueller keeps the AED easily accessible in the hatch of his car, but it’s a piece of equipment Mendes hadn’t thought much about until now.

“Nobody has them, (but) I’ll definitely have one now. It should be coming,” he said.

According to the CDC, most people don’t survive when cardiac arrest happens outside of a hospital. Mendes says he’s talked to several other gym owners since last Thursday and encouraged them to get an AED for their facilities, too.

Mueller and Mendes said they have been in contact with the man, and he is home recovering.

