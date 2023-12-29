Scottsdale Fire shares firework safety tips ahead of New Year’s Eve

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are just a few days away from 2024 and ahead of New Year’s Eve, the Scottsdale Fire Department is sharing firework safety tips with Arizona’s Family.

In 2022, there were around 10,200 fireworks-related injuries across the country, according to the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission. While 73% of those injuries happened around the 4th of July holiday, New Year’s Eve is also a popular time for sparklers and fireworks.

Captain Dave Folio with Scottsdale Fire recommends if you use sparklers, you should wear gloves and goggles. They are legal to use, but he says they burn at about 2,000 degrees. “The biggest thing to is make sure when they are done, throw them in a bucket of water,” Folio said. He also suggests having a hose on hand.

Folio says the most common injuries are burns and injuries to hands and fingers. Here is some more information about laws surrounding fireworks in Scottsdale.

