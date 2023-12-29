Your Life
‘Saving Arizona Blood Drive’ to be held in Tempe on Jan. 7

Vitalant blood drives save lives.
Vitalant blood drives save lives.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Blood donors of all types are needed as Vitalant is looking to replenish its supply after the holiday season. Vitalant will be partnering with Arizona’s Family and local radio stations to host the Saving Arizona Blood Drive on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Christmas through New Year’s Day marks the lowest 10 days of the year for blood donations, so volunteers are encouraged to give blood for those in need. Vitalant says more patients require more transfusions in January than any other month of the year. All blood types are needed, especially Type-O due to a critical shortage. Type-O is the universal blood that can be substituted for other types.

“The winter holiday season reduces the number of people giving blood, but heavy traffic on the roads and highways increases the potential for accidents and the need for blood,” Sid Lewis, Vice President for Vitalant’s Southwest Division, said in a statement.

Those who donate will receive a one-day admission to the WM Phoenix Open and a voucher for a Streets of New York 10″ cheese pizza. The blood drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tempe Center for the Arts. Schedule an appointment at vitalant.org/SaveAZ or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

