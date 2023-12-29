Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Report: Pilot was flying to Prescott to pick up passenger before deadly crash

Investigators say the airplane crashed in a rocky desert terrain area.
Investigators say the airplane crashed in a rocky desert terrain area.(LEA/NTSB/Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials have released details about what led up to a plane crash that left a pilot dead in Mohave County earlier this month.

On Dec. 10, just before 4 p.m., a Beechcraft Bonanza A36 crashed near Topock, Arizona, killing the pilot. According to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board, a family member reported the pilot was flying from Sun Valley Airport in Bullhead City to pick up a passenger from Prescott Regional Airport. The airplane took off around 3:30 p.m.

However, just 14 minutes into the flight, the pilot reported to Air Traffic Control that the plane was losing oil pressure. Authorities say radio and radar contact were lost shortly after the call.

The pilot crashed in a rocky desert area, setting the cockpit and right wing on fire. Authorities did not identify him.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Good luck, lotto players!
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart

Latest News

Donations are down nearly 10%, and nonprofits are feeling the pinch.
Arizona nonprofits feeling the pinch as more people are in need but less are donating
Those who work in nonprofits say the amount of donations is down, making it harder to provide...
A 'double whammy' for Arizona nonprofits
A man and woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
2 people hospitalized after stabbing at south Phoenix home; suspect arrested
An Arizona couple continued their holiday tradition to give toys to Rocky Point children.
What it’s like traveling to Rocky Point during the Lukeville closure