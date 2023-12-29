Report: Pilot was flying to Prescott to pick up passenger before deadly crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials have released details about what led up to a plane crash that left a pilot dead in Mohave County earlier this month.

On Dec. 10, just before 4 p.m., a Beechcraft Bonanza A36 crashed near Topock, Arizona, killing the pilot. According to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board, a family member reported the pilot was flying from Sun Valley Airport in Bullhead City to pick up a passenger from Prescott Regional Airport. The airplane took off around 3:30 p.m.

However, just 14 minutes into the flight, the pilot reported to Air Traffic Control that the plane was losing oil pressure. Authorities say radio and radar contact were lost shortly after the call.

The pilot crashed in a rocky desert area, setting the cockpit and right wing on fire. Authorities did not identify him.

