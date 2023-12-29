Neighbors Pay It Forward to Phoenix woman who hosts holiday tradition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As a Moon Valley Christmas tradition was in danger of going away for good, one Phoenix woman stepped in to ensure the show would go on for her community’s favorite holiday event.

Jamie Kinman and her family in north Phoenix host a holiday tradition called Candy Cane Lane. The Kinmans created Candy Cane Lane, a place children have visited for 16 years. “Jamie is always doing things for the community. When they heard that Candy Cane Lane was going away, they stepped in and saved it. It has become a staple, and everybody loves it, and she is an amazing person,” said Jackie Briggs, a neighbor.

It takes hours to set up stunning displays with over 50 classic glow molds and thousands of lights. Because of the family’s hard work, some neighbors wanted to pay it forward to them. “Merry Christmas. Katherine and I nominated you for a Pay It Forward award for all that you do for Moon Valley and for bringing Candy Cane Lane back,” said Briggs, presenting Jamie with the surprise gift.

Kinman was overjoyed by the unexpected present. The $500 will buy a lot of candy canes, and the Kinmans could use some help in the future! The family hands out over 5,000 of the holiday favorite treats every year. The family feels blessed to be able to host so many people. “The smiles on their faces; they make it a Christmas tradition to come on by and get a candy cane. We see a repeat of people, and some travel all the from Maricopa, an hour away, to visit Moon Valley,” Jamie explained.

