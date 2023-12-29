Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after crashing car into pole in west Phoenix

The deadly collision happened near 27th Avenue and Palm Lane around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after police say he crashed a car into a pole in west Phoenix late Thursday night.

Phoenix police were called out to 27th Avenue and Palm Lane around 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a single-vehicle crash with a man trapped inside. Once rescued, the man was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are now working to identify the driver and determine what led up to the crash. No other information has been released, but authorities are expected to provide an update sometime Friday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Preston Lord, 16, died two days after being attacked outside a Halloween party in a Queen...
Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord
Good luck, lotto players!
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart

Latest News

The deadly collision happened near 27th Avenue and Palm Lane around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Man killed after crashing into pole in Phoenix
Law enforcement will be on patrol for impaired drivers. Here's what you need to know.
Staying safe while celebrating New Year's Eve in Arizona
Tip-toe, also known as Tippy, is a 2-year-old therapy donkey making rounds at a Minnesota...
Therapy donkey helping senior citizen residents
.
Weather changes are on the way to Phoenix