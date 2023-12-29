Man dead after crashing car into pole in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after police say he crashed a car into a pole in west Phoenix late Thursday night.

Phoenix police were called out to 27th Avenue and Palm Lane around 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a single-vehicle crash with a man trapped inside. Once rescued, the man was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are now working to identify the driver and determine what led up to the crash. No other information has been released, but authorities are expected to provide an update sometime Friday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.