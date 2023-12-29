Longtime Yuma restaurant La Fonda saved from closure by new ownership

YUMA (3TV/CBS 5) - People in Yuma were heartbroken when the longtime restaurant “La Fonda” closed after one of the owners was diagnosed with dementia.

Now, the beloved restaurant is back open under new ownership. The new owner, Martin Ramos, isn’t new to the restaurant scene. Some may recognize him from another popular spot, “MR Burros,” well-known in Yuma for its burritos and menudo.

Now, people can taste his popular dishes at La Fonda de MR Burros. “You can come and have a good menudo here, sit down and enjoy the family,” said Ramos. He’s had lots of success with his first restaurant. “I’m a big dreamer, I always wanted something bigger,” said Ramos.

La Fonda Mexican Food and Tortilla Factory is shutting its doors after 83 years. The restaurant is known for its tortilla soup and fresh tamale dough.

When the opportunity came to take over La Fonda, he said everything fell into place. “Never in my life, was I looking around. I had been looking around for the past year for a bigger place, but I never thought this place would come along and here we are trying to fill those big shoes,” he said.

Ramos says it’s an honor to take up the torch of La Fonda. All the favorites from the restaurant’s original menu will still be available for customers who have been dining there for years.

“We were really sad that they had closed. We really like that they’ve come back,” said Gloria Gonzalez, who, along with her husband, have been patrons for over 20 years. Ramos said his family and team helped him get the restaurant in order. He wanted to be open for the holidays. “It feels good. Yesterday we did a soft opening and we got overwhelmed. Thank you to Yuma and the customers who came and supported us,” Ramos said.

