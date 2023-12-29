Your Life
Keep your pets safe during the New Year celebrations

Many pets can be frightened by the flashes of light and loud noises. Here's what you need to know to keep your furry friends safe.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Whitney Clark
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While you might be excited to ring in the new year, your pets probably won’t be as thrilled. Every year, dogs and cats are frightened by the bright light flashes and long noises caused by firework parties. In fact, according to the Arizona Humane Society, more pets go missing on the holiday than any other holiday, only second to the Fourth of July.

Here are some tips from the Arizona Humane Society.

  • Remember to keep any ID tags currents and that they have updated microchips.
  • Keep pets indoors and distracted, away from any firework displays
  • Know where your pet(s) are at all times
  • Report pets in distress to AHS’ Emergency Animal Medical Technicians at 602.997.7585 ext. 2073.

