Keep your pets safe during the New Year celebrations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While you might be excited to ring in the new year, your pets probably won’t be as thrilled. Every year, dogs and cats are frightened by the bright light flashes and long noises caused by firework parties. In fact, according to the Arizona Humane Society, more pets go missing on the holiday than any other holiday, only second to the Fourth of July.

Here are some tips from the Arizona Humane Society.

Remember to keep any ID tags currents and that they have updated microchips.

Keep pets indoors and distracted, away from any firework displays

Know where your pet(s) are at all times

Report pets in distress to AHS’ Emergency Animal Medical Technicians at 602.997.7585 ext. 2073.

