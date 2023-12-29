Your Life
High school student becomes pilot at just 17 years old

High school senior Thomas Reid is already busy perfecting his flying skills. (Source: WOWT)
By Marlo Lundak and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska high school student already has his future planned out.

At 17, most kids are busy perfecting their driving skills, but Burke High School senior Thomas Reid has his private pilot license.

“I first started getting interested in aviation in middle school,” Reid said.

When it was time for high school, he says it was an easy choice.

“When Burke had an aviation program, it just kind of made sense,” Reid said.

Burke’s Air and Space Academy is in partnership with UNO’s Aviation Institute, allowing interested students to earn college credits.

Patrick Ryan is the flight instructor at Burke High School.

“Students have the potential to go to an airline job or the flyer of their choice,” he said.

Students like Reid gain hands-on experience in the program and learn to fly in the school’s flight simulator.

“It’s addicting. I just kept wanting to come back to do more,” Reid said. “I’d always try to get my work done early.”

The simulator, which is the same one used by UNO aviation students, can also be used to log a few hours for students seeking to earn their private pilot’s license.

Reid’s hard work with more than 55 flight hours paid off.

In October, he passed his test, getting his private pilot license.

“It really didn’t hit me until I had a real passenger in the seat,” Reid said.

And his first passenger after passing was his dad.

“Just to be able to take him up after he supported me through the whole way was really cool,” Reid said.

After college graduation, he plans to become a flight instructor until he has enough flight hours to be hired by a regional airline.

