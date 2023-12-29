Friday before New Year’s expected to be one of the busiest airport days of the year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friday is expected to be one of the busiest days of the year for travel.

Last year, TSA officials said the yearly record for travel was Dec. 29. Over the Christmas weekend, the agency screened over 12 million people nationwide. Through this holiday weekend, it is expected to screen at least two million people daily. It’s a six percent increase from the same travel window last year.

Over Thanksgiving, a record number of people traveled through U.S. airports, topping pre-COVID numbers in 2019 with a single-day record of 2.9 million people screened by TSA on Sunday, Nov. 26.

While the TSA is prepared, it’s still asking people to arrive early at the airport, with two hours being the usual recommendation. Although lines may look long, they moved pretty well at Sky Harbor on Friday morning. Average security wait times ranged from five to 10 minutes.

