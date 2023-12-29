Flagstaff’s Weatherford Hotel to host 25th Pinecone Drop for New Year’s Eve

FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re still planning for New Year’s Eve, Flagstaff might be the place to be! Preparations are in full swing for the annual pinecone drop outside the historic Weatherford hotel to ring in the new year.

This event has a lot of history, not only in the Weatherford itself but in its restoration.

Sam Green and her husband bought the Weatherford Hotel in 1975 with the intention of bringing it back to its former glory. “The whole thing is restoration and saving the old building, saving the old downtown that was a big part of how this whole thing started,” Sam said.

For its 100th anniversary, they wanted to do something special. “Because the hotel opened its doors New Year’s Day 1900 so we wanted to come up with some kind of an idea to celebrate,” Sam said.

The high country is home to the largest ponderosa pine forest in the world, so the pine cone drop was born.

Now, 25 years later, thousands of people line Flagstaff’s streets every New Year’s Eve to watch the drop. “First time I ever saw it, I felt like rock star because I was on the roof and you see all these people. It’s just a see of people,” Sam said.

If staying up till midnight isn’t for you, don’t worry; you can still get in on the celebration. They’re doing one drop at noon for families and children. Then, one at 10 p.m. to celebrate the East Coast New Year and one at midnight.

This has been named one of the top ten ball drops in the country, so each year, this event draws thousands of people from all over the southwest and all over the world. “A lot of people from Phoenix but it’s amazing how many people travel,” Sam said. “They go to different New Years around the world and when we meet people like from Australia or they’d heard about it and that’s why they came. You know it’s exciting, very exciting.”

While it takes a lot of effort each year, Sam said it’s worth every bit of the work. ”One of our big deals is the Weatherford Hotel was not know, and now everybody knows the Weatherford Hotel,” she said. “It makes us feel good. I know John Weatherford is happy with us. He’s reminded.”

