Fire erupts inside Tolleson business sending plumes of smoke into the air

Smoke could be seen for miles after the blaze broke out at a building near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLLESON, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Smoke could be seen for miles from a fire burning in Tolleson Thursday evening.

Firefighters from multiple cities were called to a commercial building near 91st Avenue and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m. Firefighters arrived to flames coming through the roof of the building. Aerial helicopter footage showed several ladder trucks shooting water into the structure.

It’s not immediately clear what started the fire or the name of the business involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family on-air and online for updates.

