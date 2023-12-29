Cox is ending webmail service, shifting remaining cox.net users to Yahoo Mail

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Cox Communications, Arizona’s biggest internet and TV provider, will soon end support of its old webmail service and instead transition existing users to Yahoo Mail.

In a notice on its website, Cox says the move will allow it to provide a better experience for its customers. Those who still use the service can still keep their Cox.net email address once the transition to Yahoo Mail is complete but will have to access their email through Yahoo instead of Cox.

Cox says a majority of users likely won’t be affected since the company stopped accepting new webmail account requests back in August 2019.

Many companies, including Cox, started offering webmail back in the late 1990s as a way to attract customers from dial-up services like AOL and EarthLink. However, customer interest in ISP webmail services began to decline over the years as free services like Yahoo Mail, Hotmail, and Gmail have become more popular. Additionally, the cost of storing and maintaining email data has increased, making it less feasible for internet providers to continue supporting such systems.

Cox hasn’t announced the completion date for the transition to Yahoo Mail yet but assured users that they will be notified before their accounts are moved.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.