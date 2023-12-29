Your Life
Browns WR Elijah Moore hospitalized overnight after ‘scary’ concussion in win over Jets

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is injured on a play against New York Jets...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is injured on a play against New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP)
By The Associated Press and TOM WITHERS
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore was hospitalized overnight after suffering a concussion on Thursday night in a playoff-clinching win over the New York Jets.

Moore, who had a touchdown reception in the second quarter, got hurt when his head got slammed face-mask first into the turf on a tackle after a 22-yard gain.

The 23-year-old Moore appeared to be knocked unconscious, and after he rolled onto his back, his body began to twitch involuntarily as he laid on the ground.

Moore was eventually helped to his feet by team personnel and escorted to the sideline medical tent. He was then taken to the locker room for evaluation and treatment.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Moore is “doing better.”

“He’s home,” Stefanski said without providing much detail. “Those are always scary.”

Moore is in his first season with the Browns, who acquired him in a trade from the Jets in March. His 8-yard TD reception from quarterback Joe Flacco gave Cleveland a 27-7 lead. Moore and Flacco were also teammates in New York.

Moore’s loss further depleted Cleveland’s depth at wide receiver with Amari Cooper also sitting out with a heel injury following his 265-yard game last week against Houston.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

