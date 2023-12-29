Your Life
Arizona nonprofits feeling the pinch as more people are in need but less are donating

Those who work in nonprofits say the amount of donations is down, making it harder to provide services for those in need.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More nonprofits are getting hit with a double whammy as fewer people give to charity. For decades, organizations have seen fewer people giving their money to charity. Last year, donations reached an all-time low in nearly three decades. “It does become a bit of a conundrum for the nonprofit sector who continues to preserver,” said Jennifer Purcell, the chief impact officer at Arizona Gives.

Donations are down nearly 10%, and nonprofits are feeling the pinch. “It’s been a hard year. We’re down about 2% in donations overall and so it has definitely been felt,” said Major Keith Bottjen with Salvation Army Northwest. Childhelp, a national child advocacy group, is also feeling the pressure. “We have seen a slight decrease in the overall contributing donations to the organization as a result of economic and environmental factors,” said Michael Medoro, the national chief of staff for Childhelp.

As more people struggle to make ends meet and donations run dry, next year may bring even more uncertainty for nonprofits. “It’s going to be a little more difficult next year. We’re really going to need the help of the community to make the same impact on these families that we would have say a year ago,” Major Bottjen said.

Now, many organizations are urging people to help donate before the end of the year. If you want to donate, Arizona Gives lists every nonprofit in Arizona. Just click/tap here for more information.

If you’re looking for a tax write-off, some of those donations will have to be given by Dec. 31. For nonprofits that are a qualified charitable organization, you can make a donation up until mid-April and still claim it as a tax write-off on your return.

