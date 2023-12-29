Your Life
Another day in the 70s for the Phoenix-area

A series of weather systems will roll through our state this week
By Paul Horton
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was another chilly start to our morning with lows in the mid 40s here in Phoenix, and even cooler in areas outside of Phoenix. This afternoon, temperatures are above average as a ridge of high pressure moves over the top of us. This high-pressure system will warm things up to the lower 70s today and Saturday.

There are a few changes ahead late Saturday and Sunday as a low-pressure system moves in from out west. This low could bring us light sprinkles and mountain flurries Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will also pick up the winds in the high country with breezy conditions here in the Valley.

A series of weather systems will roll through our state this week, and another is expected Monday, bringing another round of light showers and mountain snow. The stronger system will be for Wednesday and Thursday; this one will bring more rain and mountain snow. We will keep you updated on this storm as we get closer.

