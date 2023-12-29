2 people hospitalized after stabbing at south Phoenix home; suspect arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two people are in the hospital after they were stabbed in south Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a home near 40th Street and Southern Avenue after reports of a man stabbing multiple people. Officers arrived at the house and found three people injured. A man and woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say another woman was treated at the scene for minor cuts. The stabbing suspect was found by police and taken into custody. His name hasn’t been released.

Officers are still working to determine what led up to the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.

