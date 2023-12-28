Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

World population up 75 million this year, topping 8 billion by Jan. 1

This Sept. 26, 2005 photo shows a view of downtown Savannah, Ga., from Drayton Tower's...
This Sept. 26, 2005 photo shows a view of downtown Savannah, Ga., from Drayton Tower's northwest corner. South Carolina and Florida were the two fastest-growing states in the U.S., as the South region dominated population gains in 2023, and the U.S. growth rate ticked upward slightly from the depths of the pandemic due to a drop in deaths, according to estimates released Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 by the U.S. Census Bureau. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MIKE SCHNEIDER
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The world population grew by 75 million people over the past year and on New Year’s Day it will stand at more than 8 billion people, according to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday.

The worldwide growth rate in the past year was just under 1%. At the start of 2024, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, according to the Census Bureau figures.

The growth rate for the United States in the past year was 0.53%, about half the worldwide figure. The U.S. added 1.7 million people and will have a population on New Year’s Day of 335.8 million people.

If the current pace continues through the end of the decade, the 2020s could be the slowest-growing decade in U.S. history, yielding a growth rate of less than 4% over the 10-year-period from 2020 to 2030, said William Frey, a demographer at The Brookings Institution.

The slowest-growing decade currently was in the aftermath of the Great Depression in the 1930s, when the growth rate was 7.3%.

“Of course growth may tick up a bit as we leave the pandemic years. But it would still be difficult to get to 7.3%,” Frey said.

At the start of 2024, the United States is expected to experience one birth every nine seconds and one death every 9.5 seconds. However, immigration will keep the population from dropping. Net international migration is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 28.3 seconds. This combination of births, deaths and net international migration will increase the U.S. population by one person every 24.2 seconds.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on X, formerly known as Twitter: @MikeSchneiderAP.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Good luck, lotto players!
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible
William Hill, 35, was arrested by Phoenix police Thursday night.
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter

Latest News

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Joshua Maloy was killed in a crash on Christmas...
Deputy reporting for duty killed in Christmas Eve crash, sheriff’s office says
Arizona's Family got an inside look at an animal rescue group based out of Scottsdale.
A look inside a wildlife rescue in Scottsdale as the Endangered Species Act turns 50
Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house where four University of Idaho students were...
House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is demolished
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet
Following grisly, high-profile killings, the University of Idaho is demolishing the off-campus...
Idaho murder house demolished against family wishes