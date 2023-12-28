What it’s like traveling to Rocky Point during the Lukeville closure

PUERTO PEÑASCO, MX (3TV/CBS 5) - While the Lukeville Port of Entry closure has meant big cancellations for Rocky Point travelers, one Valley couple opted to take the longer drive for Christmas.

Rick Garrett and Shari Kleeman live in the Valley and have been going to Puerto Peñasco for the holiday for the last five years. They regularly visit the beach town and like to give toys to local kids for the holiday. Last week the couple drove through the San Luis Port of Entry, staying the night in Yuma before crossing into Mexico. In total, Rick says the drive took about six hours. While we’ve heard about long wait times, Rick says it took about 15 minutes to cross the border.

They say it’s been a beautiful and quiet week. “They just seemed super excited this time, more than usual,” Shari said. “They are hurting. Without the tourism they are definitely hurting. You have to understand there is no unemployment here. There’s no backup safety net for employees,” Rick said. “So when they don’t work they don’t get paid.”

Rick has been going to Puerto Peñasco since the 1980′s and found the coastal drive to be scenic and drivable, despite potholes and a recent storm. “It had stormed tremendously the day before. They shut down the road. But the next morning it was drivable. Some big mud puddles, but you could certainly pass through it in a small car. And we have a four-wheel drive,” he added.

However, the U.S. consulate now says government officials may not travel to Puerto Peñasco until the Lukeville Port of Entry opens because of potential criminal activity.

In March, the U.S. State Department issued a Level 3 advisory to avoid traveling to certain parts of Mexico, including Sonora, which borders Arizona. The advisory was issued after two Americans were killed at the hands of a drug cartel just south of the border near Brownsville, Tex.

Until the Lukeville Port of Entry reopens, the U.S. Consulate General issued the following guidance:

U.S. citizens traveling to or from Puerto Peñasco are strongly advised not to use alternate routes through Sonora. Review the Mexico Travel Advisory, weigh the security risks, and consider making alternate plans.

Travel during daylight hours only.

Monitor local media for updates, follow directions from local officials, and in case of emergency, call 911.

Maintain a high level of vigilance and keep a low profile.

