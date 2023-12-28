Your Life
Warmer temperatures returning to Phoenix for holiday weekend

AZFamily First Alert Weather 12 p.m. Update for Thursday, 12/28/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:11 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) It was another chilly start to our morning, with lows in the mid-40s at Sky Harbor, while some areas of the Valley cooled down to the upper 30s. This afternoon, we will see highs in the upper 60s, which is above the 65-degree average for this time of year. Skies will continue to clear out again tonight, so expect to see another chilly start to the day on Friday.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen starting tomorrow and will bring temperatures well above average for both Friday and Saturday. Expect to see plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s on Friday and Saturday.

A weak weather system will pass over our state starting late Saturday into Sunday. This weather system will bring a few clouds and cool temperatures a bit on Sunday. If we get any rainfall, it will be very light. The unsettled pattern will continue through most of next week, and we could see a chance of showers through Friday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Nice seasonal temps for NYE in Arizona