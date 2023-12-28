Your Life
Warm-up on the way

AZFamily Frist Alert Weather 5AM Update for 12/28/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:03 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Mostly sunny today in the Valley with chilly morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s warming to the upper 60s this afternoon. Expect light winds. Clear skies continue tonight with lows dropping to the upper 30s to mid 40s again for Friday morning.

Friday marks the start of two afternoons that will be spent in the 70s, thanks to a ridge of high pressure building and moving toward Arizona. Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday through Sunday with highs in the low 70s Friday and Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees at midnight in the Valley for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Two weak storm systems will pass through our region over the next few days. At this point, rain chances are minimal. There is a slight chance of showers Saturday night and Monday night. There is also a slight chance of light snow on New Year’s Day in high country spots like Flagstaff.

A more active weather pattern is possible late next week. We’ll keep you updated on rain and snow chances as we get closer and the details become clear.

