San Luis church stops food ministry following city code enforcement

SAN LUIS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gethsemane Baptist Church, a small church in the border town of San Luis, has announced that they’re closing down their food ministry, Gethsemani Food Ministry, after 25 years.

Over the years, the ministry that has fed hundreds of families said the city has pushed them to this decision. Church pastor Jose Manuel Castro said he’s never had an issue with the city until recently.

He said one of their cargo trucks crashed into a fence of a neighboring house in August. He said the fence was repaired, but the city of San Luis then enforced a city code that prevents him from parking his trucks at his church, which is located in a residential area.

The San Luis municipal code states any commercial vehicle of more than one-and-a-half tons capacity on any lot in any residential area shall be considered for commercial use and is prohibited.

“The church is a private property, but they said no trucks on the property,” he said. He said he can’t unload any cargo on his property because neighbors would call the police. “We don’t want to receive tickets,”

Castro made the tough decision to close the food ministry until something changes. It now leaves hundreds of families without access to essential food.

“We feed about 200 to 250 families everytime we distribute food,” he said. Donations are also given to other churches in Yuma, San Luis Rio Colorado, and the Mexicali Valley.

“We have a lot of people with needs, a lot of people,” Castro said.

He feels a lack of support from the community, especially because city leaders were there for the ministry during the pandemic. “Fifteen drive-thrus. One or two [of them,] we organized in the parking lot of the city hall. The councilmembers even participated in giving away food to the people.”

Arizona’s Family reached out to the San Luis Mayor’s Office, but they declined to comment on the matter.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.