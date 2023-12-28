Ring in 2024 at these New Year’s Eve parties across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for parties or events to ring in the New Year? You’re in luck! Several parties will be happening in the Phoenix-area and northern Arizona to celebrate 2024.

Federal American New Year’s Eve Party

Dance the night away at the 2024 Countdown Party at Federal American Grill in Scottsdale! The party includes a three-course meal. Guests can choose from delicious options, like snapper, short rib, and truffle-stuffed chicken — paired with a barrel-aged Old Fashioned. The dinner is $75 a person and runs from 4-10 p.m. The dance party kicks off from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. To see the whole menu or make a reservation, click here.

Party at Moxy

Are you looking for a last-minute NYE party? Consider stopping in at Moxy Phoenix Downtown for a New Year’s Eve party with DJ Breauxx! The event will be from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and is free, but guests will be able to buy food and drinks. Moxy just opened its doors to guests last week, and rooms are available to book now.

W Scottsdale NYE Bash

Head to the East Valley for this can’t-miss bash! W Scottsdale is hosting an exclusive New Year’s Eve party with the theme “Imaginarium.” The 21-and-up event runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, featuring a DJ, dancing, live entertainment, a full bar and more. Guests can watch the fireworks from the WET Deck and Cottontail Lounge. Tickets begin at $50 per person. For more information, click here.

Westgate Block Party

If you’re looking to spend New Year’s in the West Valley, don’t forget to stop by Westgate! The entertainment complex will be hosting its New Year’s Eve Live! event on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. EDM group Cheat Codes will be headlining the party, along with other DJ performances, fireworks, a midnight countdown and more! Tickets will give guests access to six bars in Westgate and begin at $65 per person for ages 21 and over. To purchase yours, click here.

Party at Gila River Casinos

Gila River Casinos around the Valley are ringing in the New Year with tons of special performances! Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino will be having a “Night in Nashville,” where guests can enjoy a rooftop dinner and a champagne toast at midnight. Vee Quiva will be having a back to the 80s party with Taylor Dayne. Dance the night away at Lone Butte Casino at the Disco Fever with The Rio Grande Band. At Santan Mountain Casino, step back in time through “Decades in Pop!” with Boy Band Review. To see all performances and to buy tickets, click here.

Chow down at Phoenix City Grille

Looking to have a delicious dinner to welcome 2024? Look no further. Phoenix City Grille will be featuring two exclusive specials on Sunday, Dec. 31. Guests will start with New England Clam Chowder with ocean clams, Yukon potatoes, and more paired with a glass of Wild Child White 2022. Entrée specials include prime rib, herb-crusted leg of lamb, pesto-crusted sea bass and other delicious items. Specials will be available beginning at 4 p.m. To make a reservation, visit OpenTable or call the restaurant at 602-266-3001.

The Great Pinecone Drop

Want to witness a northern Arizona tradition on a cold winter night? Head to downtown Flagstaff to watch The Great Pinecone Drop to ring in 2024! The pinecone drop has become an annual tradition that began in 1999. It has become a favorite for locals and those traveling from afar to see the pinecone outside the Weatherford Hotel. The Pinecone will drop at noon, 10 p.m., and midnight. For more information, click here.

Whiskey Row Boot Drop

Prescott also has a favorite tradition for those looking to get out of the Valley for the holiday weekend. Watch a 6-foot illuminated boot be lowered from The Palace building’s flagpole from 40 feet in the air. The boot will drop at 10 p.m. and midnight, with fireworks at both events! Enjoy live music, carnival games & rides, food trucks, vendors, and giveaways! The event is free and runs from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. For more details, click here.

