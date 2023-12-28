Players, coaches preparing for Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s almost time for a historic college football matchup! No. 23 Liberty and No. 8 Oregon will face off for the first time on New Year’s Day at the 53rd Annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The game will kick off at State Farm Stadium at 11 a.m.

Oregon, led by Heisman trophy finalist Bo Nix, will appear in their fourth Fiesta Bowl. The Ducks previously won in 2002 and 2013 but lost to Iowa State in 2021. Oregon’s offense has been among the top in college football this season. While they lost to Washington in the Pac-12 Championship, Oregon has still ranked second nationally in scoring and only recorded seven turnovers all season.

Meanwhile, the Flames are coming off their first FBS Conference Championship and are undefeated this season. They remain one of the four undefeated teams, with Michigan, Washington and Florida State. Liberty also boasts one of the best defenses in college football — leading the nation with 21 interceptions. They are led by dual-threat quarterback Kaidon Slater, who has rushed for 12 touchdowns and has thrown for over 2,700 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Several Oregon players spoke with Arizona’s Family, prepared for the exciting game. “You come into these games knowing people aren’t expecting you to show out or be the headline on the page. That gives you a little extra motivation,” said Evan Williams, Oregon defensive back. “It’s a blessing. It’s a great opportunity to play another football game. I’m blessed to play for Oregon, I’m blessed to be here,” added Brandon Dorlus, Oregon defensive end. “Oregon has been my dream school and I’ve got everything I’ve wanted since I got here. I’m glad to do it with the guys out here.”

