Phoenix woman accused of killing daughter, leaving body in dumpster has previous abuse convictions

Court records show 38-year-old Sophia Simmons has previous child abuse-related convictions in Minnesota.(Arizona's Family / Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A Phoenix woman accused of beating her young daughter to death and leaving her body in a dumpster earlier this week has a history of child abuse in another state, court records show. The girl’s body was found in a dumpster behind a business near 31st Avenue and Thomas Road on Christmas Eve after police say 38-year-old Sophia Simmons killed her several days prior.

During the initial court appearance, a prosecutor referenced that Simmons had prior child abuse convictions. According to Minnesota court documents, she was convicted of malicious punishment of a child causing substantial bodily harm in a 2013 case. The felony was eventually downgraded to a misdemeanor. Based on Phoenix police documents, her daughter was under the age of 10, indicating the Minnesota crime involved a different child.

“It’s terrible ... it’s crazy,” said Jose Muñoz, who lives across the street from Simmons. He and others in the complex near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road consider themselves close. Yet many are left stunned and shocked by the news that a young girl was beaten to death by her mother. “How did we never realize that there was a girl living there?” said another neighbor in Spanish.

Although many neighbors never saw the girl, they admitted to seeing Simmons around the townhome often. “As a mother, I wonder how she could have done that,” said Luz Silvia, another neighbor. “And to have had her there and without anyone knowing about it ... because you can hear everything here, everyone knows everything here.”

Muñoz’s surveillance video caught investigators arriving at the townhome on Christmas Day. “I’ve lived here for 30 years or longer, I have never seen nothing like this,” he said. “I looked at my video, and I go, ‘oh my gosh, something serious must’ve happened.’ That amount of police present, something devastating must’ve happened.”

Court documents said someone from New York was claiming to have known Simmons for years told police that Simmons admitted to beating her child, saying “it went too far.” Court documents also stated it appeared someone had attempted to clean any evidence of a crime from the townhome.

The young girl’s body was found less than five miles away from home. Investigators say the girl, who appeared to be between the ages of 5 and 7, had recent injuries and others in various stages of healing, including scars.

“To not have known that there was that kind of person living here, because if she did that to her daughter, my daughters were in danger being around that lady,” Silvia said.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the Arizona Department of Child Services (DCS) about Simmons, and a spokesperson said it had no prior contact or involvement with her. Simmons faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, child abuse, and tampering with evidence. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

