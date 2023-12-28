Phoenix Suns snap 3-game losing skid, easily beat Rockets in Houston

HOUSTON (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Kevin Durant had his first triple-double in a Suns uniform and Eric Gordon scored 27 points as the team cruised to an easy 129-113 win over the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing skid.

The game never got close in the second half, with the Rockets only getting within 12. The Suns have been known to blow fourth-quarter leads this season but with a 104-84 advantage, the lead was too great for the Rockets to overcome. However, Houston did outscore Phoenix in the final frame.

Kevin Durant had 27 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 16 assists for his 18th career triple-double. Durant was 9 of 16 from the field and also had two steals and a block in Phoenix’s first road victory since Nov. 26. The Suns improved to 15-15.

Gordon, returning to Houston since being traded in February after spending seven seasons with the Rockets, shot 10-15 from the field, including 7-11 from beyond the arc.

The Suns are hoping this is the starting point to turn the season around. The team had lost nine of their last 12 heading into Houston. Reports said Durant was frustrated with the team and Gordon had said he needed more touches.

The Suns’ lead first hit 20 points in the team’s 43-point second quarter thanks to Phoenix’s 76% shooting. Eric Gordon had 21 points in the first half, including 5-7 from three-point land. Durant had 10 assists, a career-high in a half, and zero turnovers.

Alperen Sengun led Houston with 24 points, and Jalen Green added 23 with a season-high six 3-pointers. The Rockets are 15-14.

Phoenix had a 9-0 run in the first quarter to push the lead to 23-14, thanks in part to two buckets from Grayson Allen. The lead got up to 10 before the Rockets cut it to 30-24 at the end of the quarter. Allen had 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter.

Jabari Smith Jr. scored nine points for Houston before leaving in the third quarter because of a sprained left ankle sprain. A night earlier, the Rockets lost Dillon Brooks to an oblique strain, which forced him to miss a game for the first time this season.

The Suns head back to Phoenix on Friday to host the Charlotte Hornets.

