Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Officers responding to car crash on Christmas find man dressed as the Grinch behind the wheel

Police said officers responded to the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. When officers...
Police said officers responded to the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. When officers arrived, they found the driver wearing a full Grinch costume.(The Word Barn/Exeter NH Police Dept./LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, N.H. (Gray News) – Police in a New Hampshire town were surprised to find the Grinch behind the wheel of a crashed car on Christmas Day.

According to the Exeter Police Department, the “unusual” crash involved a driver dressed as the Grinch who veered off the roadway and struck a sign and a mailbox.

Police responded to the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. When officers arrived, they found the driver wearing a full Grinch costume.

The 31-year-old driver was uninjured. His vehicle had significant front-end damage along with a smashed windshield and a broken window, police said.

“This was certainly a unique situation,” Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said. “Officers never expected to arrive at the scene to find that an operator was wearing a Grinch suit behind the wheel, but it was Christmas night so not entirely outside the realm of possibility.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Good luck, lotto players!
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible
William Hill, 35, was arrested by Phoenix police Thursday night.
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter

Latest News

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert issued for a 4-year-old child and a...
4-year-old and infant in Colorado found safe after endangered missing alert
Deputy Tanner Ludwig spoke with Arizona's Family about what happened.
How a Yavapai County deputy’s quick thinking helped save a man’s life
A Yavapai County Sheriff deputy is being credited for saving a man’s life after he was found...
A YCSO deputy’s quick thinking helped save a man’s life
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-40 a few miles east of Flagstaff early Thursday...
Deadly crash closes portion of I-40 near Flagstaff for hours
Pizza Hut is set to lay off more than 1,200 delivery drivers in Southern California.
Pizza Hut to lay off more than 1,000 delivery drivers in California ahead of wage hike