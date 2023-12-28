Your Life
Nonprofit helping former inmates become chefs

Jordan is a chef in charge of catering a three-course menu that could rival some popular Bay...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Something is cooking in the kitchen! A San Francisco nonprofit is helping former inmates overcome obstacles by teaching them how to become chefs.

Devon Jordan was among those who had his life flipped around. After being in and out of prison for various offenses over 16 years, Jordan found himself with little to no job prospects. He said no employers were willing to give him a shot because of his past until he discovered Farming Hope — a nonprofit training program that helps people who have been incarcerated, homeless or survivors of violent crimes.

Now, Jordan is a chef in charge of catering a three-course menu that could rival some popular Bay Area spots! “They gave me a shot here, they accepted me into the culinary arts apprenticeship and that’s kind of what reignited my passion. When you’re overcoming obstacles in your life and trying to move on to your next chapter and re-enter the workforce, you may be the last person called back for a job interview or never called back,” he said.

We love hearing about Something Good. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

