Mom, uncle connected to Gilbert teen’s disappearance plead not guilty

Brook Hale and Spring Thibaudeau are facing felony charges in the brief disappearance of a...
Brook Hale and Spring Thibaudeau are facing felony charges in the brief disappearance of a Gilbert teen in October.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two members of a “doomsday” family connected to a Gilbert teen boy’s disappearance have pleaded not guilty. On Thursday, Spring Thibaudeau and Brook Hale appeared before a judge in Maricopa County Superior Court in connection with custodial interference charges after Thibaudeau’s 16-year-old son went missing in late October.

The 16-year-old boy was reported missing on Oct. 23 after he was allegedly taken by his uncle, Hale, and his mother, who didn’t have custody of him. The two reportedly saw the teen as a “Davidic servant who plays a significant role in the Savior’s return,” and took him so he could “understand his role in the Second Coming.” Hale reportedly left a will, expecting the end of the world to be approaching.

The teen’s father compared their beliefs to “Doomsday mom” Lori Vallow. The family was found on Oct. 27 near the Canada-Alaska border, where Hale and Thibaudeau were taken into custody. The brother and sister were later extradited from Fairbanks, Alaska, to Arizona.

“This was a calculated effort by Mr. Hale and his sister to essentially kidnap a 16-year-old boy because of beliefs they had about him,” the state previously said.

Hale and Thibadeau were previously booked for felony charges of custodial interference and are being held on a $500,000 bond.

