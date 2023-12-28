A look inside a wildlife rescue in Scottsdale as the Endangered Species Act turns 50

SCOTTDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thursday marked the 50th Anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, so Arizona’s Family visited the Southwest Animal Conservation Center to learn more about what the act does and the animals it protects.

Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center lies in North Scottsdale, tucked away off Rio Verde Drive and 156th Street. Kim Carr, the center’s animal care manager, says it’s a place that feels like home.

“People don’t always realize we’re out here; we’ve been told we’re the best kept secret,” said Carr. “But we don’t want to be a secret. We rely on people knowing and loving us to keep our doors open. People love our center because they do get to get very close to our animals, of course, in a safe way. They are guided tours with a knowledgeable tour guide and usually a volunteer.”

One of those animals on display is the Mexican Gray Wolf. “We house eleven wolves currently... We are really proud to partner with different organizations... to help save these critically endangered animals,” said Carr.

The Endangered Species Act (ESA) is a federal law that protects unique plants and wildlife like these wolves.

“If it weren’t for the ESA, we wouldn’t have Mexican Gray Wolves. This is probably the best example of the importance of the Endangered Species Act,” said Craig Miller, the senior southwest representative for the conservation group “Defenders of Wildlife.”

Although wolves get a bad reputation, they’re a lot more like humans than we may think. “Wolves are likely the most misunderstood of land mammals,” Miller said. Carr followed, “They’re just trying to make a living in the wild, they’re just trying to raise their families.”

It’s one of the reasons why the pair encourages Arizonans to visit the facility. So you can learn more about a species in our backyard.

“Places like SWWCC provide a grand opportunity to get closer to the wildlife to learn more about their value and the threats,” said Miller.

You can visit the Mexican Gray Wolves here at the Southwest Animal Conservation Center by scheduling a tour and getting an up close and personal look at the species.

