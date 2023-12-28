Indigenous, LGBTQ+-led coffee shop opens up in the heart of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are plenty of coffee options around the Valley, but few are this unique. Meet Skoden Coffee: a queer and indigenous led shop right in the heart of Phoenix.

Born on the Navajo Nation, the operators have embarked on a new challenge, replacing the cofeee shop inside the furniture & design store “For The People,” off Central and Camelback in uptown Phoenix. Once inside, You’ll find your typically drip coffee and traditional espresso drinks like cappuccinos and lattes, but Skoden also serves up seasonal and traditional ingredients to create unique sips like their Diné Matcha Latte.

Watch the video to learn more.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.