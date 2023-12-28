Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Indigenous, LGBTQ+-led coffee shop opens up in the heart of Phoenix

Check out this new coffee shop in uptown Phoenix.
Check out this new coffee shop in uptown Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are plenty of coffee options around the Valley, but few are this unique. Meet Skoden Coffee: a queer and indigenous led shop right in the heart of Phoenix.

Born on the Navajo Nation, the operators have embarked on a new challenge, replacing the cofeee shop inside the furniture & design store “For The People,” off Central and Camelback in uptown Phoenix. Once inside, You’ll find your typically drip coffee and traditional espresso drinks like cappuccinos and lattes, but Skoden also serves up seasonal and traditional ingredients to create unique sips like their Diné Matcha Latte.

Watch the video to learn more.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Good luck, lotto players!
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible
William Hill, 35, was arrested by Phoenix police Thursday night.
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter

Latest News

Most of the recycling spots will only accept live trees and wreaths, so nothing plastic.
Here’s where to recycle your Christmas tree in Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Phoenix firefighters gave a demonstration on how dry Christmas trees could spark a fire hazard.
Phoenix Fire warning public about dangers of dry Christmas trees
No. 23 Liberty and No. 8 Oregon will face off for the first time on New Year’s Day at the 53rd...
Liberty and Oregon gearing up for Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
While the shop started on the Navajo Nation, it's now opened up in uptown Phoenix. We sent out...
This indigenous-owned coffee shop just opened in uptown Phoenix