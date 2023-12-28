How a Yavapai County deputy’s quick thinking helped save a man’s life

CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County Sheriff deputy is being credited for saving a man’s life after he was found lying in a rural area near Chino Valley last week.

Deputy Tanner Ludwig was about to clock off and head home on the night of Dec. 21 when he was called out to a medical call along Perkinsville Road. When Ludwig responded to the rural area near town, he learned that two hunters had found a man lying next to an ATV. Ludwig arrived and found a 45-year-old man from Chino Valley injured but alert and conscious. But as the ambulance arrived, things quickly escalated, and the man’s condition took a turn for the worse, showing signs of suffering a stroke.

“His right pupil began to get large; he started clenching his fist,” Ludwig said. “While he was inside the ambulance, he started spitting out blood and started having shallow breathing.”

Ludwig says he knew that the man needed to be flown in order to receive medical attention in time, but the terrain wouldn’t be safe for a helicopter landing. Using his quick thinking, he helped guide the ambulance to a safer spot to land. Ludwig used what he learned in the military about night flying to help set up emergency LED flares to prep a lit landing zone for medics to land.

“I, too, commend the quick action and forethought by the deputy to get medical help and to assist the medivac in landing”, county Sheriff David Rhodes said in a statement. “The teamwork between deputies and medical personnel certainly saved this man’s life.”

