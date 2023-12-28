Your Life
Grand Canyon University faces legal battle with FTC for alleged deceptive advertising and illegal telemarketing

By David Baker
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Grand Canyon University, the country’s largest private Christian university, is facing another legal battle against the federal government.

Nearly two months after being hit with a $38 million fine from the U.S. Department of Education over its nursing program, the Federal Trade Commission announced on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit against GCU, claiming the school misled prospective students about its doctoral programs and being a nonprofit.

The federal agency said GCU and Grand Canyon Education, Inc. lied to students by telling them the university’s “accelerate” doctoral programs cost just 20 courses or 60 credits. In reality, the FTC says, the program required nearly all doctoral students to take additional “continuation courses” that cost thousands of dollars. The U.S. Department of Education said less than 2% of students completed the doctoral program as advertised, and nearly 78% had to take five or more continuation courses. “Grand Canyon deceived students by holding itself out as a nonprofit institution and misrepresenting the costs and number of courses required to earn doctoral degrees,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a written statement. “We will continue to aggressively pursue those who seek to take advantage of students.”

The FTC also alleged that GCU advertised itself as being a nonprofit despite operating the school for the profit of GCE and investors. It claims the university pays 60% of its revenue to GCE since the company is the “exclusive provider for most university-related services.” According to the lawsuit, GCU president Brian Mueller is also the CEO and a stockholder of GCE and receives bonuses tied to GCE’s performance.

Lastly, the lawsuit alleged GCU abused telemarketing stragies by using contact information it got from website and social media advertisements to illegally contact people who specifically asked not to be called and called people on the National Do Not Call Registry. GCE has also made illegal calls to numbers it bought from lead generators, according to the court paperwork.

Bob Romantic with GCU called the allegations “laughable” and “absurd.” “This is unfortunately yet another example of the Biden Administration weaponizing federal government agencies in a coordinated effort to target institutions to which they are ideologically opposed,” he said in a written statement. Romantic said the claims regarding the doctoral program were refuted twice in federal courts and are “not substantiated by other objective third parties.” He said GCU was certified as a nonprofit in 2018 by the IRS, the state of Arizona and the Higher Learning Commission. The Department of Education took an “unprecedent step” of disregarding the IRS determination by classifying GCU as a for-profit institution. Romantic denied GCE makes cold calls to prospective students and claimed GCU’s practices are the same as those used by thousands of universities and colleges.

Full GCU statement:

