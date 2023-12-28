Your Life
Gilbert family members mourn loss of couple, unborn child killed in head-on crash near Wickenburg

A Gilbert family is remembering the lives of a pregnant couple who was visiting from Utah when they were killed in a head-on crash near Wickenburg.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Family members describe Chloe and Parker Stott as soulmates who were inseparable.

They got married six years ago and were looking forward to a new chapter in life: parenthood. Loved ones say the couple planned to tell their entire family during Christmas that they were expecting a baby boy but never got the chance to share that exciting news. “They were planning a party on Thursday. We just thought it would be a fun Christmas party. Turns out the reason was to tell everyone they were pregnant,” said Greg Stott, Parker’s father.

Chloe and Parker were driving from Utah on Wednesday, Dec. 20, to visit family in the Valley for the holiday. Investigators say Parker was passing traffic in a legal passing zone on U.S. 93 near Wickenburg when he crashed head-on into a semi-truck. Parker was airlifted to Arizona Burn Center. Chloe and her unborn baby died at the scene. Greg Stott describes the pain of learning he would have been a grandfather. “That was touching moment. Wrote a text message to friend that it felt like a piece of me died,” said Greg Stott.

Greg Stott said Parker underwent several surgeries but died from his injuries on Saturday. Their family spent the holiday processing unimaginable grief. Now, they are leaning on faith to help them heal and remember the couple as loving, supportive and kind. “They were the most giving people I have ever known. I wish we could have seen them as parents,” said Peri Eggertsen, Chloe’s sister.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and medical bills. If you would like to donate, click/tap here

