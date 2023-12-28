Flagstaff homeless shelter provides place for people to get back on their feet

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A new report published this month paints a dire picture of homelessness across Arizona. For the seventh year in a row, the state has seen the number of homeless people rise. Not only that, but around 54% of the homeless population in the state are sleeping on the street.

Now, Flagstaff Shelter Services is hoping to change that by giving people a warm place to stay as temperatures drop. The Crown Motel off of Route 66 in Flagstaff still takes guests, but not those checking in for vacations. Instead, the Crown serves as a shelter for people experiencing homelessness and provides them with resources to get into permanent housing.

Michael Detra and his family moved from Ireland this summer to follow the American dream. However, in Flagstaff, where the cost of living is 15% higher than the national average, they fell on hard times.

“Just about our breaking point,” Detra said. “We didn’t know what to do. This was our last hope.”

That hope lies in the Crown, where the family has been since November. “Any resource we need, they’ve absolutely no problem and the kids are quite happy themselves since we came here,” Detra said. “The Crown is the only and last line of defense for a lot of people.”

Ross Schaefer is the executive director for Flagstaff Shelter Services. She said that their goal is to provide those resources to give people a hand out of homelessness. “Housing is not getting cheaper, but we know housing is the solution for homelessness, and so having an opportunity to put people in their own space,” she said. “Since we opened this property, 30% of the people that have come here self-resolved out of homelessness.”

Outside of the shelters, they also help find families homes to live in. In fact, they just placed two families in homes in time for the holiday season. “That’s what we’re really after because I just really believe that every human being deserves to go home,” Schaefer said.

As for Detra, he wants to live the American dream and eventually give back to an organization like the one that helped him. “I want to make it and come back here and help the next guy,” Detra said. “I’d rather put my hand out and pull them up, kind of like what they’re doing here.”

Shelter Services will be opening another motel-turned shelter in early 2024. It will create 103 more units for people who need them.

