Employee jackets stored over food, cheese sauce not date marked found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 27, 2023
By Jason Barry
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:10 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 27, 2023:

Tres Amigos - 253 E. Broadway Road, Mesa

3 violations

  • No paper towels in restroom
  • Raw bacon stored over produce
  • Cheese sauce and salsa not date marked

Liberty Station - 20825 N. Pima Rd, Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes
  • Baked beans out of temperature/thrown out
  • Cooked meat not kept hot enough

Chennai Fusion Grill - 4929 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

4 violations

  • Employee jackets and backpacks stored on top of food
  • Worker not washing hands properly
  • Open bag of flour stored on floor
  • Tomato and onion gravy not held at proper temperature

Salsitas Mexican Food - 1004 N. 24th Street, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Large trash can blocking hand wash sink
  • Raw chicken stored over raw pork
  • Employee not cleaning utensils properly
  • Cooked beans not kept hot enough

Kneaders Bakery and Café - 5155 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert

6 violations

  • Employee washing hands without soap
  • Not hot water at hand wash sink
  • Food slicer with food debris
  • Chicken noodle soup not kept hot enough
  • Soiled wiping cloths on prep table
  • Toxic substances not labeled
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."
Restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Skateland7 E Southern Ave., Mesa
Roaring Fork4800 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Salt N Pepper25851 S Power Road, Queen Creek
Temari Fine Japanese Cuisine919 N. Val Vista Dr., Gilbert
La Casa Blanca24605 S McQueen Road, Chandler
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse6622 E Superstition Springs Blvd., Mesa

