Employee jackets stored over food, cheese sauce not date marked found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 27, 2023:
Tres Amigos - 253 E. Broadway Road, Mesa
3 violations
- No paper towels in restroom
- Raw bacon stored over produce
- Cheese sauce and salsa not date marked
Liberty Station - 20825 N. Pima Rd, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes
- Baked beans out of temperature/thrown out
- Cooked meat not kept hot enough
Chennai Fusion Grill - 4929 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
4 violations
- Employee jackets and backpacks stored on top of food
- Worker not washing hands properly
- Open bag of flour stored on floor
- Tomato and onion gravy not held at proper temperature
Salsitas Mexican Food - 1004 N. 24th Street, Phoenix
4 violations
- Large trash can blocking hand wash sink
- Raw chicken stored over raw pork
- Employee not cleaning utensils properly
- Cooked beans not kept hot enough
Kneaders Bakery and Café - 5155 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert
6 violations
- Employee washing hands without soap
- Not hot water at hand wash sink
- Food slicer with food debris
- Chicken noodle soup not kept hot enough
- Soiled wiping cloths on prep table
- Toxic substances not labeled
Restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
|Skateland
|7 E Southern Ave., Mesa
|Roaring Fork
|4800 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
|Salt N Pepper
|25851 S Power Road, Queen Creek
|Temari Fine Japanese Cuisine
|919 N. Val Vista Dr., Gilbert
|La Casa Blanca
|24605 S McQueen Road, Chandler
|BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
|6622 E Superstition Springs Blvd., Mesa
