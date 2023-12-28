Employee jackets stored over food, cheese sauce not date marked found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 27, 2023:

Tres Amigos - 253 E. Broadway Road, Mesa

3 violations

No paper towels in restroom

Raw bacon stored over produce

Cheese sauce and salsa not date marked

Liberty Station - 20825 N. Pima Rd, Scottsdale

3 violations

Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes

Baked beans out of temperature/thrown out

Cooked meat not kept hot enough

Chennai Fusion Grill - 4929 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

4 violations

Employee jackets and backpacks stored on top of food

Worker not washing hands properly

Open bag of flour stored on floor

Tomato and onion gravy not held at proper temperature

Salsitas Mexican Food - 1004 N. 24th Street, Phoenix

4 violations

Large trash can blocking hand wash sink

Raw chicken stored over raw pork

Employee not cleaning utensils properly

Cooked beans not kept hot enough

Kneaders Bakery and Café - 5155 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert

6 violations

Employee washing hands without soap

Not hot water at hand wash sink

Food slicer with food debris

Chicken noodle soup not kept hot enough

Soiled wiping cloths on prep table

Toxic substances not labeled

Restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Skateland 7 E Southern Ave., Mesa Roaring Fork 4800 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale Salt N Pepper 25851 S Power Road, Queen Creek Temari Fine Japanese Cuisine 919 N. Val Vista Dr., Gilbert La Casa Blanca 24605 S McQueen Road, Chandler BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse 6622 E Superstition Springs Blvd., Mesa

