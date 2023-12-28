Deadly crash closes portion of I-40 near Flagstaff for hours

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a chain-reaction collision on Interstate 40 near Flagstaff early Thursday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, it started when a sedan collided with a deer just before 1 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 at milepost 207, about nine miles east of Flagstaff. Moments after the initial collision, DPS says a semi-truck that was hauling produce slammed into the car.

The person in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck driver was taken to a hospital with head injuries.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed throughout Thursday morning as crews worked to clear the crash scene and pick up produce that was spilled. As of 2 p.m., the left lane remains closed.

