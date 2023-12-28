Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Deadly crash closes portion of I-40 near Flagstaff for hours

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-40 a few miles east of Flagstaff early Thursday...
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-40 a few miles east of Flagstaff early Thursday morning.(ADOT)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) One person is dead after a chain-reaction collision on Interstate 40 near Flagstaff early Thursday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, it started when a sedan collided with a deer just before 1 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 at milepost 207, about nine miles east of Flagstaff. Moments after the initial collision, DPS says a semi-truck that was hauling produce slammed into the car.

The person in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck driver was taken to a hospital with head injuries.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed throughout Thursday morning as crews worked to clear the crash scene and pick up produce that was spilled. As of 2 p.m., the left lane remains closed.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Hospitals in Maricopa County say RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are surging among many different...
Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley
Good luck, lotto players!
Lucky Arizona Lottery wins this Christmas weekend; $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible
William Hill, 35, was arrested by Phoenix police Thursday night.
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter

Latest News

Deputy Tanner Ludwig spoke with Arizona's Family about what happened.
How a Yavapai County deputy’s quick thinking helped save a man’s life
A Yavapai County Sheriff deputy is being credited for saving a man’s life after he was found...
A YCSO deputy’s quick thinking helped save a man’s life
Arizona's Family got an inside look at an animal rescue group based out of Scottsdale.
A look inside a wildlife rescue in Scottsdale as the Endangered Species Act turns 50
He was booked on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of disorderly...
Air Force sergeant accused of pointing gun at woman in Surprise road rage incident