Consumer Reports recommends these humidifiers to help your child sleep better

If you're looking into buying a humidifier to help you and your family breath or sleep more...
If you're looking into buying a humidifier to help you and your family breath or sleep more comfortably, Consumer Reports has some budget considered recommendations.(Consumer Reports)
By Consumer Reports
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Consumer Reports can’t promise your baby will sleep through the night, but a humidifier can help your child sleep more comfortably when they do sleep. But before you go out and buy any humidifier, CR has some advice.

“In a nursery or child’s room, you want to make sure things are really safe,” Tobie Stanger with CR said. “Consumer Reports recommends you get a cool mist humidifier. A warm mist humidifier, which heats water, has the potential to scald if there’s an accident.”

In a climate-controlled chamber, CR’s testers run the humidifiers overnight and keep track of how many gallons of water each humidifier emits per square foot. While moist air can help alleviate congestion and dry skin, overly humid air can lead to the growth of mold and bacteria. Ideally, you want a relative humidity between thirty and fifty percent inside your home.

This recommended Levoit Dual 200S Smart for smaller rooms has a built-in humidistat, which turns off the unit when the humidity reaches a desired level. But if your humidifier doesn’t have a humidistat, you can measure the humidity yourself with a tool called a hygrometer — some are available for less than $10. Then, you can consider a $30 Aqua Oasis AO-101 without a humidistat.

For bigger rooms, about 300 to 500 square feet, a Lasko UH200 is a smart buy.

And finally, a humidifier that isn’t cleaned well can spur the growth of potentially harmful mold and bacteria, which could make you or your baby sick! Consumer Reports recommends rinsing and drying the tank thoroughly every day and sanitizing the unit with vinegar once a week.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.

