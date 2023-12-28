Your Life
Air Force sergeant accused of pointing gun at woman in Surprise road rage incident

He was booked on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of threatening and intimidating and one count of endangerment.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A U.S. Air Force sergeant is accused of pointing a gun at a woman during an alleged road rage situation in Surprise earlier this month.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, police say 40-year-old Charles Bass was caught on video pointing a gun at a woman after she reportedly cut him off in traffic near Cactus and Litchfield roads. Court paperwork states that in the video, Bass is seen pointing the gun at the victim and asking her if “she wants to die.” Investigators say Bass also pointed the gun at her a second time and had his finger on the trigger.

The next day, documents say the victim’s father saw Bass’ truck in the same area and reported his license plate to police. Bass then reportedly turned himself in to military police on base after they contacted him on Dec. 15.

In an interview with detectives, Bass claimed the woman was driving erratically. He said when the woman pulled up with the window down, he didn’t know what she would do, court documents state. He also said that when he saw it was a young girl, “it was too late.” Court documents state Bass also told police he has PTSD and “hyper-vigilance issues.” Authorities questioned Bass why he pointed the gun at the victim twice if he saw she was a young girl, and Bass said “he did not know why,” according to court paperwork. He declined to answer any questions about words exchanged during the argument.

Records show Bass has served as a first sergeant with the Air Force for 21 years. He was booked on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of threatening and intimidating and one count of endangerment.

