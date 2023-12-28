ADOT to start work on new I-40, US 93 interchange in Kingman next year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- 2024 is expected to be a busy year for the Arizona Department of Transportation. A new project along the drive between Las Vegas and Phoenix should excite drivers traveling through Northern Arizona.

ADOT has been working on widening U.S. 93 between Phoenix and Kingman, but drivers must stop at a traffic light where Beale Street meets Interstate 40. The Kingman interchange project will allow drivers to continue onto I-40 seamlessly through a series of ramps. The system-to-system interchange should help with the projected traffic growth over the next 25 years. Meanwhile, a project along U.S. 93 near Wickenburg will transform a 5-mile stretch from two to a four-lane divided highway. That project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The I-40/U.S. 93 interchange should open sometime in 2026. Click/tap here for more information. ADOT says more projects are scheduled along the popular route in the coming years as it works to complete its five-year transportation plan.

