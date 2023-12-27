Undertow Gilbert serving variety of unique cocktails

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Undertow Gilbert recently opened in Gilbert’s Agritopia, a collection of hand-selected restaurants and businesses to bring people together.

Undertow Gilbert joins its “sister ship” Undertow Arcadia in delighting customers with a makeshift voyage in the belly of a spice ship. You enter a dark foyer and through a narrow hallway as string instruments play on their own. The bar has limited seating and incredible drinks. The portholes display the sights of a rocky trip at sea where the ship battles a thunderstorm before making it through to calmer waters. The drinks are recognized around the nation for their accomplishments in mixology. You’ll order drinks that bartenders light on fire or adorn with flowers before they’re served, each cocktail masterfully crafted to spark all the senses.

Undertow recently featured two cocktails, the Blue Hawaii and Royal Hawaiian, for a $1 per drink donation to the Hawaii Community Foundation, benefiting the Maui Strong Fund in August and September. Undertow donated $1,030 and put together a package for a silent auction in Oahu in August that raised another $400 going towards Maui wildfire relief.

Undertow is now launching its to-go drink program, which guests have requested for many years. It includes the Blue Hawaii, Mai Tai, Lady in Lace, Royal Hawaiian, and launching the Smoking Cannon! The Smoking Cannon was the top-selling cocktail for five years in a row until it was retired in January 2020. This drink has not been available since then and will only be available in the to-go cocktail format. You can pre-order these cocktails via the ToastTab website and pick them up during open hours.

Undertow also offers all-night-long happy hour pricing at both locations on Tuesdays (20% off select drinks) when guests come donning their aloha attire or bring their favorite tiki mug!

Undertow Gilbert | 3150 E. Ray Rd. Suite 184 Gilbert, AZ 85296 | Phone: (602) 818-7424

Undertow Arcadia | 3626 E. Indian School Road Suite 100 Phoenix, AZ 85018 | Phone: (602) 739-1388

Website: drinkundertow.com | Instagram: @drinkundertow | Facebook: DrinkUnderTow

