Two human smuggling suspects arrested in southern Arizona

CCSO: Two human smuggling suspects arrested in Tombstone
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOMBSTONE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) - Two human smuggling suspects were arrested last week by Cochise County and Tombstone authorities.

Cochise County Sheriff deputies and Tombstone Marshal’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Hyundai vehicle on Sumner and Fulton Street in Tombstone at around 12:49 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Authorities said 42-year-old Felipa Cruz Avila of Somerton and her passenger, 38-year-old Robert Stambaugh of Phoenix, discovered that they were transporting five undocumented immigrants.

According to CCSO, Avila and Stambaugh were booked into the Cochise County Jail on felony human smuggling charges. The five immigrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing. Authorities said the case remains under investigation.

