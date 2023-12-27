Your Life
Two different families got Christmas surprises

The Sidoni’s planned a quiet Christmas at home when they got a knock at the door. LeGrand Gold has been battling cancer for two years and wrote a bucket list.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:56 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have two Christmas stories for you this Wednesday morning on Something Good!

First, a pair of grandparents had an extra special holiday thanks to their grandkids, who showed up for a surprise — just like they used to do as kids.

The Sidoni’s were planning on having a quiet Christmas at home when they got a knock at the door. Their 10 adult grandkids, ages 18 to 40, all showed up at their door for a sleepover — just like they used to do as kids. The takeover was overwhelming for the Sidoni grandparents.

“Beyond surprised,” said grandmother Pat Sindoni. “It was a shock. Take your breath away, shock. I’ve never had just my grandchildren. None of the adults and it was beautiful. It was like being with little kids again.”

There was a dress code — holiday pajamas were required, and no one was left out. Emily’s original TikTok video has more than 5 million views and counting, something she says was completely unexpected. She now hopes maybe this Christmas surprise will catch on.

Next, a dying man was able to scratch off an item from his bucket list by meeting Dolly Parton. LeGrand Gold has been battling cancer for two years and recently got the unfortunate news that the chemoradiation therapy isn’t working. Doctors sent him back home to be with his family and wrote down his bucket list. Well, she heard about Gold and was happy to talk over a video call.

“I will always love you,” Parton said over the phone. “I will always love LG.”

Gold and his wife were able to tell Parton how much she and her music meant to them.

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

