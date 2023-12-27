Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Traffic backed up along stretch of I-17 north of Phoenix

At least two crashes backed up traffic along I-17 north of Phoenix early Wednesday afternoon.
At least two crashes backed up traffic along I-17 north of Phoenix early Wednesday afternoon.(ADOT)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) At least two collisions are backing up traffic along the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 north of the Valley early Wednesday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says there were two crashes about a mile apart on northbound I-17 near Black Canyon City. No injuries were reported in one of the crashes, while at least one person was hurt in the other.

ADOT reports heavy northbound traffic, originally stretching from Anthem to just south of Black Canyon City. As of 1:20 p.m., ADOT says the heaviest delays now run from Anthem to New River. No estimates were available on when the crash scenes could be cleared. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible
William Hill, 35, was arrested by Phoenix police Thursday night.
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter
The collision happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-17 near Anthem...
Driver ‘unresponsive’ after fiery 4-car crash on I-17 north of Phoenix

Latest News

Only 115 were ever made, and it comes with a hefty price tag.
Rare 1927 stuffed dog to be auctioned off in Glendale
A 1927 Steiff Begging Bonzo Dog is up for sale at EJ’s Auction & Appraisal’s annual New Year...
Rare stuffed dog to be auctioned off at Glendale shop
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for 12/27/2023
Seasonal temps through New Year's weekend in metro Phoenix
Migrants walk on the side of the highway through Villa Comaltitlan, Chiapas state, southern...
US delegation meets with Mexico’s government on migrant surge at border states including Arizona