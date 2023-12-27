Traffic backed up along stretch of I-17 north of Phoenix

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — At least two collisions are backing up traffic along the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 north of the Valley early Wednesday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says there were two crashes about a mile apart on northbound I-17 near Black Canyon City. No injuries were reported in one of the crashes, while at least one person was hurt in the other.

ADOT reports heavy northbound traffic, originally stretching from Anthem to just south of Black Canyon City. As of 1:20 p.m., ADOT says the heaviest delays now run from Anthem to New River. No estimates were available on when the crash scenes could be cleared. Check back for updates.

*UPDATE*



Delays have shrunk a bit, but still heaviest from Anthem to New River. pic.twitter.com/TE1ju912g6 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 27, 2023

