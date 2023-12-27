Your Life
Seasonal temperatures with mostly sunny skies in Arizona

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Wednesday 12/27/23
By Holly Bock
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Wednesday everyone! It was a cold start, with many areas across the valley falling into the 30s, making some of the coldest readings we’ve had since last winter.

We will warm to the mid-60s today, which is seasonal for this time of the year. We are tracking dry conditions for the next couple of days, and temperatures are going to warm up. A ridge of high pressure will control our weather pattern and move east across our state from California. Because of this, daytime high temperatures will jump to the lower 70s on Friday and Saturday. It will also keep us dry under mostly sunny skies.

By the end of the weekend into the New Year, we’re tracking a storm system that looks to move through the region. It will bring temperatures back down into the 60s by Sunday and bring a slight chance for rain Monday night. Right now, for New Year’s Eve, we’re looking at a high of 65 with mostly sunny skies and overnight lows in the 40s in the Valley and a high of 68 degrees on New Year’s Day.

